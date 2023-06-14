LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas 211 receives a $100,000 grant from Walmart Foundation for the Ride United: Last Mile Delivery program.

According to a press release from Arkansas 211, the group aims to use the funding to improve healthy food access for low-income households in Washington and Benton counties.

The release says Ride United: Last Mile Delivery is a partnership between Arkansas 211, United Way and DoorDash that supplies food boxes and other essential supplies through home deliveries at no cost to the recipient.

We’re proud to support United Way and Arkansas 211’s latest initiative to improve

access to safer and healthier food for all,” said Angela Oxford, Senior Manager,

Community Resiliency, NWA Region at the Walmart Foundation. “This program will help

fill an important food access gap in Northwest Arkansas and leverage an innovative

partnership with Door Dash to serve the most vulnerable in our community.”

Arkansas 211 piloted the program through June 2023. The Walmart Foundation grant provides funding to expand the program to over 12,000 “last mile” home deliveries through 2024.