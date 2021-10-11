Arkansas’ 7th Baby Box installed in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A fire station in Fort Smith is now the home of the state’s 7th Baby Box.

The Safe Haven Baby Box is active after being unveiled at an event October 11.

Safe Haven is a non-profit organization founded by Monica Kelsey who was abandoned as an infant.

The boxes provide a safe and anonymous option for parents who want to surrender their newborns.

“This Baby Box represents, hopefully, awareness,” said Fort Smith Fire Department Chief Phil Christensen. “We’re unsure if there are mothers in crisis in Fort Smith. With the 1-800 help lines, there is help just right around the corner for any mother, any expecting mother, any mother with a child up to 30 days of age with nowhere else to turn. That’s what safe haven baby box represents.”

There are now 83 Baby Boxes around the country.

