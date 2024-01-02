FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas was one of the most popular states for movers in 2023, according to data from the U-Haul Growth Index.

The index named Arkansas the 17th-most popular state for people to relocate last year. The index calculates the difference between the number of one-way U-Haul trucks that enter and leave a state in a given year.

“Migration to states in the Southeast and Southwest is still very pronounced,” said John “J.T.” Taylor, U-Haul International president in a news release. “Demand for one-way equipment out of certain markets in the Northeast, Midwest and West Coast mirrors what we have seen during recent moving cycles.”

Arkansas was the biggest climber year-over-year, jumping 26 spots from 43rd to 17th. Wyoming, Vermont and Washington also made considerable jumps in 2023.

Texas was at the top of the list for the third consecutive year. Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee rounded out the top five.