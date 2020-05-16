Arkansas Razorbacks AD Hunter Yurachek honors 2020 grads

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas Razorbacks Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek did his part to honor 2020 graduates through a celebratory video congratulating them on their hard work and accomplishments.

“On behalf of all of us that make up the Department of Athletics at the University of Arkansas, I’d like to wish the graduates across NWA, congratulations, and job well done,” said Yurachek.

He is one of many local leaders honoring seniors, including Governor Asa Hutchinson and Walmart CEO Doug McMillon.

