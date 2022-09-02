LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monkeypox in Arkansas continues to spread, with more counties added as infection rates climb.

In its Friday update, the Arkansas Department of Health reported the state now has 12 of the state’s 75 counties with a monkeypox infection, up from last week’s 10.

ADH also reports the state has 41 cases of the disease, a 34% increase from its 30 cases a week ago.

The first case of monkeypox in Arkansas was July 3.

Lee and Garland counties are now included in the list of those with monkeypox cases, having one case in each. Pulaski County continues to have the greatest number of cases, now at 25, up from last week’s 17 cases per ADH figures. Faulkner and Washington counties continue to have three cases, with Desha County, added to the county list last week, now with two cases up from last week’s single case. The remaining counties, Benton, Pope, Saline, Lonoke, Cross, Crittenden have a single case.

As reported last week, when ADH began reporting demographics, Arkansas monkeypox infections are nearly entirely affecting males, with 0% female infections and a 2.44% infection rate where gender is listed as “unknown.” Breaking down cases by race, 56.1% of the infections are listed as Black, with 29.7% as White and 4.88% as Asian. Other, in the race category, is 9.76%.

Thirteen cases reported in both the 25-34 and 35-44 age groups, four cases among patients 18–24-years old and a single case in the 55-64 age group.

Vaccination is recommended if one of three conditions are met:

People who have been identified by public health officials as a contact with someone who has monkeypox

People who are aware that one of their sexual partners in the past two weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox

People who had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks in an area with known monkeypox

Vaccines are available in 14 Arkansas counties with the locations mapped on the health department’s monkeypox web page.