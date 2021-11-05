Arkansas AG comments on lawsuit over vaccine mandate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge along with other attorney generals filed a lawsuit Friday over the federal vaccine mandate.

Rutledge told KNWA/FOX 24 that she believes the OSHA vaccine mandate is unconstitutional.

“This is important to protect our Arkansans, we are already a struggling workforce when you have the federal government through OSHA exceeding its authority, its important that Arkansas standup and challenge that mandate,” Rutledge said.

Rutledge also is concerned the mandate will make it harder for companies to hire employees.

“So many Arkansas employers, small business owners and large businesses have had problems finding people to come to work, this will only make it more difficult,” Rutledge said.

While President Joe Biden said Friday, that the mandate will bring people back to the workforce because they will feel safer going to work knowing their coworkers are vaccinated.

“This is good for the workers, for their loved ones and for their communities, its also good for the economy,” Biden said.

Rutledge said Arkansans shouldn’t have to choose between a vaccine and their job.

“Arkansans should not be forced to decide between getting the vaccine or keeping your job and taking care of your families,” Rutledge said.

Employees will need to be vaccinated by Jan. 4 under the mandate.