LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin signs a letter along with 13 other attorneys general to raise awareness of the end of affirmative action to Fortune 100 companies which includes Walmart and Tyson.

The 13-state coalition was co-lead by Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti and Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, according to a press release from Skrmetti’s office.

The release says the letter explains the Supreme Court’s ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. President & Fellows of Harvard College and addresses the current hiring practices among Fortune 100 companies.

The letter states the companies could face legal action if they refuse to change their practices.

“We urge you to immediately cease any unlawful race-based quotas or preferences

your company has adopted for its employment and contracting practices. If you choose

not to do so, know that you will be held accountable—sooner rather than later—for your

decision to continue treating people differently because of the color of their skin,” the letter states.

The letter can be read in full here:

According to the release, the letter was sent to the leaders of every company on the Fortune 100 list. Along with Griffin, Skrmetti and Kobach, attorneys general from Alabama, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina and West Virginia also signed the letter.