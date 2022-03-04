LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced today, the investigation into GoFundMe for potential violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA).

Supporters of the truckers’ protest against vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Canada, have donated more than $10 million dollars through the crowdfunding platform.

And because the company disagrees with the protest, it recently announced that it will end the fundraiser and either refund the money given or redirect the funds to other causes.

“GoFundMe has tried to decide what is and is not a worth cause based on its skewed political bias without any regard to the Arkansans who have given their hard earned money to support this effort,” said Attorney General Rutledge.

Rutledge continued, “GoFundMe is contributing to the cancel culture that has unfairly caused so much harm, and I will not stand for its hasty and possibly illegal revocation or diversion of donations.”

Arkansans who have made an online donation through GoFundMe, but have not yet received a reimbursement should file a consumer complaint at, oag@arkansasag.gov.