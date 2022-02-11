LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and Attorney General Rutledge of Arkansas is warning people to remain cautious of online dating romance scams.

Romance scammers often target and exploit elderly seniors and widowed Arkansans looking for companionship and love – only to steal their life savings,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “I see this scenario all too frequently, and I urge consumers to avoid a heart-breaking tragedy by not sharing financial or personal information with anyone they do not know personally. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

Below are a few tips provided by AG Rutledge to keep in mind as we approach Valentine’s day.