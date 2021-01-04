Arkansas again sees record level of virus hospitalizations

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of hospitalized patients with coronavirus remains at a record level in Arkansas.

There were 1,234 people hospitalized with the virus on Sunday, which is up from Saturday’s record level of 1,216 hospitalizations.

Information: Arkansas Department of Health

Over the past two weeks, there were 1,056 new cases per 100,000 people in Arkansas.

According to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, that ranks fifth in the country for new cases per capita.

One in every 162 people in Arkansas tested positive for the virus in the past week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers