Arkansas again sees record level of virus hospitalizations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of hospitalized patients with coronavirus remains at a record level in Arkansas.

There were 1,234 people hospitalized with the virus on Sunday, which is up from Saturday’s record level of 1,216 hospitalizations.

Over the past two weeks, there were 1,056 new cases per 100,000 people in Arkansas.

According to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, that ranks fifth in the country for new cases per capita.

One in every 162 people in Arkansas tested positive for the virus in the past week.