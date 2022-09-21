LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is seeking nominations from the public for its next class.

According to a press release, the nomination deadline is November 1. The Agriculture Hall of Fame recognizes Arkansans who “are or have contributed significantly to the state’s largest industry, while spotlighting their contributions to the state’s economic development.”

Since its first class was selected in 1987, a total of 176 men and women have been inducted. Debbie Moreland, chairman of the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame, says anyone can nominate a person believed worthy of the honor.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our state’s economy, and has shaped the history of our great state,” said Moreland. “Those who have been successful in Arkansas agriculture are fine examples of hard work, dedication, and ingenuity. Some of the world’s best farmers and ranchers have come from Arkansas.

“The role of the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is to honor the worthy individuals who made an impact on our state’s largest industry, agriculture.”

The Farm Bureau Center in Little Rock houses the Agriculture Hall of Fame display.

Additional information and online nomination forms are available here. Forms can also be requested by calling Cindra Jones at 501-228-1609.