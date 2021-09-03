Arkansas Air and Military Museum honors fallen service members who died in Afghanistan

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local museum is honoring 13 service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan last week.

The Arkansas Air and Military Museum in Fayetteville has reserved 13 seats on its C-130 airplane to honor the fallen.

The museum placed their names on each seat in the airplane.

Director Laci Shuffield says the tribute is to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We are a military museum, and this is our business,” Shuffield said. “We like to honor and tell the stories of those who fought for our country, and remind people that our freedom isn’t always that free.”

The museum will have the memorial on display until the end of the month.

It is open during the museum’s normal hours free of charge.

