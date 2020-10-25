Arkansas Air and Military Museum hosts trunk-or-treat

Halloween Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern Candy Bucket is covered with a face mask in this file photo. (Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Kids were able to get in some trick or treating fun without the risk of COVID-19 Saturday evening at the drive-through trunk-or-treat at the Arkansas Air and Military Museum.

They didn’t have to leave the car while ‘treaters’ came by with masks and gloves to hand out candy and other goodies.

There was also a car costume contest.

The museum’s director says her favorite part of the event was making sure the kids had fun, even though this might not be the Halloween they envisioned.

