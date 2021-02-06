Arkansas Air National Guard 188th Wing receives Meritorious Unit Award

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Air National Guard’s 188th Wing received a special award Saturday.

The 188th was presented with the Meritorious Unit Award for exceptionally noteworthy service in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Brigadier General Thomas Crimmins, the commander of the 188th, said he was proud of his unit and their work.

“They do this work because it’s the right thing to do for this nation. They’re true patriots, and for them to get recognized for the work they do, humbly, is a very proud moment for me to know that this unit and these airmen are being recognized for the outstanding work they do everyday,” Crimmins said.

The 188th was one of only eight Wings in the Air National Guard to receive the Meritorious Unit Award.

