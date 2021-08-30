Arkansas Air National Guardsmen supporting Afghan refugee relief efforts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 20 Arkansas Air National Guardsmen volunteered to support Operation Allies Refuge, leaving the Natural State to help with humanitarian efforts for Afghan refugees in Wisconsin and New Jersey.

The guardsmen will support the mission to provide temporary housing, sustainment, and support inside the United States for vulnerable Afghans at Fort McCoy, Wisc.; Fort Bliss, Texas; Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J.; and Fort Lee, Va.

One Guard member is at Volk Field, Wisconsin, and the rest are on their way to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. this morning, according to a release from the Arkansas National Guard on Monday.

“We are proud to join Task Force JBMDL, Task Force Fort McCoy, U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command and the Department of Defense team, in supporting the State Department with this mission,” said Maj. Gen. Kendall Penn, Arkansas’ adjutant general.

The more than 20 Guard members are from the 188th Wing at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith, 189th Airlift Wing at Little Rock Air Force Base, and Joint Force Headquarters at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.