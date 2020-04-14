Arkansas airports receive $50+ million in response to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas airports will receive $51.30 million in relief in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

This historic grant funding is part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program , an effort to provide unprecedented and immediate relief to American families, workers, and businesses.

76 Arkansas will receive grant money to support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Some of the airports receiving the money are:

Drake Field ($69,000)

Springdale Municipal ($69,000)

Bentonville Municipal/Louise M Thaden Field ($69,000)

Rogers Executive – Carter Field ($157,000)

Northwest Arkansas Regional/XNA ($8,217,024)

For a full, interactive list of the Arkansas airports that received money, follow the link to the FAA’s website here.