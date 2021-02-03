Arkansas AMBER Alert activated for 2-year-old missing out of Texas

CELINA, Tex. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas Amber Alert has been activated for a 2-year-old boy missing out of Texas on Wednesday.

The Celina Police Department requested activation of the alert for Levy Pugh, who was last seen on February 2 at 8:22 p.m., wearing a diaper.

He has blonde hair, blue eyes, stands 2 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs approximately 35 pounds.

Police are also searching for 42-year-old Isaac Pugh, whose last known address is on the 100 block of Hillside Drive in Celina, Texas.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Isaac and Levy Pugh may be traveling in a 2019 White Toyota Tacoma with a Texas license plate MDT1625.

If you have any information contact Celina Police Department and Detective Josh Armstrong at (972) 547-5350.