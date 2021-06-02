Arkansas American Rescue Plan steering committee discusses future of federal funding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 steering committee met to discuss the future of more than $1.5 billion in federal funding for the state.

Today, Arkansas secretary of commerce, Michael Preston, proposed $300 million go to supporting Arkansas Rural Connect.

This would continue to help provide broadband to thousands of Arkansans.

Dr. Jose Romero added how much the expansion of broadband has and will continue to help the medical community.

“The change that has occurred over the course of this pandemic is phenomenal, something that was not accessible to physicians,” Romero said. “Something that I use on a weekly basis with my patients. If we want to address the issue of healthcare disparity within our state, we need to get this rolled out and efficiently.”

At this time, the council decided to move forward with a little over 160 million for the proposal and the rest of the amount will be discussed at the next meeting.