Arkansas’ American Rescue Plan Steering Committee holds first meeting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ American Rescue Plan Steering Committee meets for the first time May 19.

The committee, set by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, will decide how to spend the $1.57 billion allotted to the state from the president’s American Rescue Plan.

The governor says the committee should break down Arkansas’ needs and wants into two parts, the immediate and long-term.

“Our job is to make sure we coordinate, and not just allocate money,” Hutchinson said. “There’s money out there for utility assistance, rental assistance, mortgage payments and so we don’t want to duplicate that with what all is out there.”

The governor went on to say each department within the committee should reach out to the private sectors, so they can also be a part of the decision making.

The members of the steering committee are:

  • Larry Walther, Secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration
  • Johnny Key, Secretary of the Department of Education
  • Cindy Gillespie, Secretary of the Department of Human Services
  • Mike Preston, Secretary of the Department of Commerce
  • Wes Ward, Secretary of the Department of Agricultural
  • Jami Cook, Secretary of the Department of Public Safety
  • Stacy Hurst, Secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism
  • Dary Bassett, Secretary of the Department of Labor and Licdensing
  • Dr. Jose Romero, Secretary of the Department of Health
  • State Sen. Bill Sample
  • State Sen. Keith Ingram
  • State Sen. Ronald Caldwell
  • State Rep. Kenneth Ferguson
  • State Rep. Jeffrey Wardlaw
  • State Rep. Frances Cavenaugh

