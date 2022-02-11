ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas and Oklahoma were recently identified as two of seven states in the U.S. with the highest rural burden of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

The seven states identified with the highest rural burden include Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.

To decrease the spread, the Oklahoma State Department of Heath announced it is now offering free, at-home HIV rapid self-tests, available at no cost through the federal “Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S.”

According to a press release, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services launched the EHE initiative in 2019 to reduce new HIV infections in the U.S. by scaling up key HIV prevention and treatment strategies.

“This test is part of an effort to combat the spread of HIV in places in the U.S. where the infection rate is increasing,” Sexual Health and Harm Reduction Service Director Terrainia Harris, MPH, said. “It’s one of several ways we hope to connect those living with HIV to the care they need.”

According to the release, to retain privacy, the tests are delivered by mail in a discreet package that also contains sexual health resources and information on additional ways to prevent the spread of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

Over the last five years, the OSDH said approximately 21% of newly diagnosed HIV cases in Oklahoma were among people identified as “late testers” or those who received an AIDS diagnosis less than three months after their first positive HIV test.

OSDH explains HIV as a virus that “attacks the body’s immune system. If HIV is not treated, it can lead to AIDS.”

The CDC recommends everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once in their lifetime, and at least once a year if a person partakes in activities that might increase their risk. People who test regularly are aware of their HIV status and can access HIV treatment and care more quickly and remain healthy for many years and possibly their entire life.

To learn more about HIV or to order a free in-home rapid test, visit endinghivoklahoma.org.