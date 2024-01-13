FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Forbes has released a list of the top five least healthy states and Arkansas ranked fourth overall.

A new study by Forbes compared each state by 21 different metrics spanning three categories to find which states have the healthiest and least healthiest populations. These categories include disease risk factors and prevalence, substance abuse, lifestyle habits and health outlook.

According to Forbes' measures, Arkansas ranked third-worst for disease risk factors and has very high mortality rates for leading causes of death including cancer, heart disease, respiratory disease and diabetes.

Forbes reports that about 226 Arkansans die from heart disease per 100,000 state residents.

Arkansas has the fourth-highest percentage of adults with high blood pressure, and the sixth-highest rate of both kidney disease deaths and stroke deaths.

The Natural State is home to the second-highest percentage of adults who smoke, and the second-worst state for opioid and prescription pain reliever misuse among adults.

Regarding lifestyle habits and health outlook, Arkansas performed seventh-worst overall. Arkansans were second most likely to report that they did not exercise in the past month, according to Forbes' metrics.

Arkansas also has the seventh shortest life expectancy in the nation, being about 75 years.

To learn more about the study, click here.