NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas and Oklahoma Departments of Transportation are teaming up to try and bring part of U.S. 412 up to interstate standards and launched a study to look more into this.

The Arkansas Highway Commission approved a proposal for the Arkansas Department of Transportation to partner in the study.

“There is a potential economic impact to Siloam Springs,” said Holland Hayden the communication officer for Siloam Springs. “We’d get traffic off of 412 and could spur development.”

U.S. 412 goes through the heart of Siloam Springs and it could be getting an upgrade to interstate status.

A bypass around the city is also a possibility, but Hayden said it’s hard for them to look ahead right now.

“So it’s hard to plan for that when we don’t know the route, but I know that our planners, our engineers, our planning and zoning board would be working very hard to make sure that we work cooperatively with ARDot and of course have some benefits at Siloam Springs,” said Hayden.

Most of the 170 miles of the highway in Oklahoma is already built to interstate standards. Of the 20 miles in Arkansas, the only portion built to interstate standards is the completed section of the U.S. 412 Springdale Northern Bypass, designated Arkansas 612, between I-49 and Arkansas 112.

Tim Conklin is the Assistant Director for the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission.

He says the engineering study will take a long time and Arkansas has plenty of projects to finish before starting on the 412 plan.

“So there’s many pieces of the system that have to be studied and looked at by both state DOT’s and it will be a fairly in depth, comprehensive process,” said Conklin.

The study also looks into factors like safety and the environment when determining the best path for new roads to be built, including the route between Tontitown and Siloam springs.

U.S. 412 will eventually be part of the National Highway System. This whole project is expected to cost Arkansas 500-700 million dollars.

Conklin said there will be opportunities for public input in the future, but right now they are just in the initial steps of this process.