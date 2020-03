(KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health has updated the total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state to 22, up by six cases since the last update on Sunday.

The confirmed cases remain confined to a four-county area in central Arkansas: Garland, Saline, Pulaski, and Jefferson.

According to the department, there are currently 258 people being monitored in Arkansas with daily check-in and guidance because of “an identified risk.”

The state has returned 132 tests with negative results.