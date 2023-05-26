FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Antiwar Alliance is hosting a protest at the Washington County Courthouse on Saturday in favor of freeing journalist Julian Assange.

The activist group says that the protest is for press freedom, with a focal point on Assange, a journalist being held in Britain and fighting extradition to the U.S. where he is wanted on criminal charges over the release of confidential U.S. military records in 2010.

“As the leading human rights organization Amnesty International reports, Assange has been unjustly imprisoned in the U.K. and is facing extradition to the United States based on his publication of documents critical of war crimes in the Middle East,” a release from the group said.

The group says that it is also protesting escalations that could lead to World War 3.

“We will also be protesting recent escalations that bring us closer to the brink of nuclear World War 3 with Russia and China. Some of these escalations include shipment of long-range Storm Shadow missiles, shipment of poisonous depleted uranium weapons, approval of sending nuclear-capable F16 warplanes, drone attacks on the Kremlin and more,” the group said.