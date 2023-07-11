BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn had hoped to land the vast majority of his 2023 pitching signees and it appears that is going to be the case.

The Razorbacks did have a trio of mound signees taken in the top 10 rounds but now says he has plans to still be in Fayetteville.

Dylan Questad of Waterford, Wisc., was the first round Razorback pitching signee taken in the fifth round with the 150th overall pick to Minnesota.

Pottboro, Texas, standout Barrett Kent was then taken in the eighth round by the Los Angeles Angels with the draft’s 234th selection.

A late surprise was Aptos, Calif., left handed Gabe Gaeckle being chosen in the 20th and final round by Cincinnati, but Gaeckle since has confirmed his intention to a Razorback next season.

Gaeckle was listed as Baseball America’s 102nd-best prospect entering the draft.

The slot value for Wisconsin Gatorade Player of he Year Questad is $412,600 while Kent’s is $206,500 meaning that both will likely start their professional careers.

Gaecke is one of three future Razorback pitchers ranked in the top 100 prospects that have plans to come to be at Arkansas.

The other two are Timberland, Mo., left hander Adam Hachman (6-5, 210) and left hander Tucker Holland (6-5, 210) of The Burlington (NC) School both announced their intentions via Twitter.

Arkansas should also land Trinity (Fla.) Cavalry Christian Left hander Hunter Dietz (6-6, 230) and the seven other pitchers it signed.

Hachman was ranked as the 58th-best prospect by Perfect Game, but had Tommy John surgery this spring and is expected to rehab and redshirt his freshman season at Arkansas.

Holland was ranked 87th by Perfect Game and 287th in ESPN’s Top 100 prospects.

Dietz (6-6, 225) was Perfect Game’s 57th overall prospect.

Arkansas’ other pitching signees in the 2023 class are right handers Johan Conradt (6-1, 160) of Greenville, Wisc., Jonesboro’s Riley Hefling (6-4, 220), Conway’s Kyler Spencer (6-2, 225), Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy’s Jaewoo Cho (6-1, 180), Kansas City’s Tate McGuire (6-3, 185), Southlake (Texas) star Jared White and left hander Hayden Thomas (6-0, 194) of Lexington, Calif.

The Razorbacks did lose former Indiana and portal transfer pitching pledge Craig Yoho, who was drafted by Milwaukee in the 8th round and has plans to turn professional.

Photo graphic courtesy of Gabe Gaeckle