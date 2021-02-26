Arkansas approves Medicaid for Marshallese residents

by: The Associated Press

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — A key subcommittee has signed off on an emergency rule allowing Marshall Islanders living in the United States to be eligible for Medicaid coverage.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the emergency rule approved by the Legislative Council’s Executive Subcommittee will become effective Tuesday.

The Medicaid coverage will be available for adults in the Compact of Free Association islands and to those who are allowed through treaties to live and work in the United States.

The rule is projected to cost $4.6 million in federal funds in fiscal 2021 and $9.3 million in federal funds in subsequent fiscal years.

