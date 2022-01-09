Arkansas Army National Guard helping local hospitals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Hospitals in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are feeling the pressure from the Omicron surge.

Arkansas Army National Guard will be deployed to the Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas, Washington Regional, and Mercy hospital both Northwest and Fort Smith.

Once on-site, the Guard will assist with the administrative duties associated with COVID-19 testing. This way they can free up medical staff to provide care to Arkansans in need.

Lit. Col. William Phillips says being able to provide help in these sorts of situations is what being a Guardsman is all about.

The Arkansas Department of Health says the help is truly appreciated.

“We have a health care provider shortage and then on top of that, those health care providers are also getting COVID. So we’re very fortunate that we have the National Guard available to help support some of these testing centers,” says Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the ADH.

Phillips says this isn’t the first time they’ve been called on during the pandemic to help out in this sort of facet, so they’ll be prepared once on the frontline.

The National Guard is set to come on order Monday, and it’ll report to hospitals on Tuesday.