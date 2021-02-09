Arkansas Arts Academy confirms firing of teacher due to response to House Bill 1218

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – In an executive session, the Arkansas Arts Academy has confirmed the firing of a teacher due to his response to Arkansas House Bill 1218.

That bill would prohibit schools from teaching and offering activities that have to do with race, gender, politics, and social class.

The school said Josh Depner sent a strongly-worded email from his official Academy account that included profanity-laced, abusive, harassing, and insulting verbiage to select Arkansas legislators.

Students had a protest outside the school last week when they heard Depner would be fired.

