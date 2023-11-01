ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Arts Academy is collaborating with the City of Rogers to host a Dia de los Muertos event this week.

The event, which is free and open to the community, will take place at the Arkansas Arts Academy High School campus on Nov. 2 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Students will offer performances, art displays and a tamale fundraiser. Art making stations will also be available during the event.

At 6:30 p.m., a procession will leave the campus and move toward Downtown Rogers. The group will include dancers, marionettes, a choir and a percussion band.

The procession will stop at the Rogers Historical Museum where the public can pay respects to loved ones. It will then continue to the Frisco Plaza for performances from the Arkansas Arts Academy choir, a dance ensemble, chamber orchestra, percussion band and the Rockhoppers.