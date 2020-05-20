Arkansas Arts Academy reinstates basketball and soccer programs

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Arts Academy is reinstating soccer and basketball programs after voting to remove them May 12th.

Tony Mathers, a parent of a basketball player at the academy says he was blind-sighted when the school board voted to cancel basketball and soccer programs.

“We feel like we didn’t have any voice or any opinion, we didn’t get a heads up. Parents found out about the decision after someone posted the meeting the parent group.” Mathers said.

He said the board voted to cancel the sports for a variety of reasons.

“I do get concerned about cliques, usually where you have athletics involved, there’s there ‘we’re better than you type attitude, it does get down to how we’re actually gonna fund this.” Howard Alsdorf, School Board President said.

Mathers said regardless of reasons, the board should’ve talked to parents before the vote, so he started a petition to bring the sports back. After the signatures and hearing comments from upset parents, the school board met again May 18th to address concerns.

He said he thought it went well and that the speakers presented offered a wide array of perspectives.

The academy reinstated soccer and basketball, and appointed an Athletic Director. The AD will report back to the board at the end of the year to see if the program needs adjusting.

We reached out multiple times for comment from the Arkansas Arts Academy School Board, but only received a response from CEO Mary Ley.

“It really isn’t a big deal, my school is about an art school, I’m not gonna comment.” Ley said.

Mathers said he’s excited to have basketball back, but he’s not happy that it happened this way.

“I’m glad they took the time to listen, but it was just a painful week of trying to figure out what’s going on.” Mathers said.