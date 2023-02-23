ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Feb. 24 is the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and local groups are coming together to support the Ukrainian people.

Northwest Arkansas Honors Ukraine: An Evening of Peace. Love. Support. will be at the Arkansas Arts Academy High School in Rogers from 5-8 p.m. and will feature information booths from local organizations to give people information on how to support humanitarian efforts.

The event is co-sponsored by Hugs from Friends and the Arkansas Arts Academy.

Students from the academy have been studying Ukrainian culture, art, music and history and will create art and performances that will be sent to students and families in Ukraine to show solidarity.

“We just want to show that the people of Northwest Arkansas stand in solidarity with students and the people of Ukraine,” said Trevor Dane, founder of Hugs from Friends.