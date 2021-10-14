Arkansas Athletes Outreach holds opening ceremony for second Whitaker Family Sports Center

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Athletes Outreach opened its second Whitaker Family Sports Center in Rogers.

The 33,000 square foot facility opened in June, but the facility held an opening ceremony October 14.

The new facility includes four high school basketball and volleyball courts, division one training and fitness centers, as well as Mercy Hospital physical therapy services.

Development Director John Branca said the official opening was long overdue.

“We finally got a chance to host some of our very important donors which include Laurice Hachem and the Whisenhunt family along with the Whitaker family, and its just a great day today where we can finally say ‘thank you’ for being the reason this building is standing,” Branca said.

