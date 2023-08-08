The Boyle Building; Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said his office would be moving into this building in 2024, Aug. 8, 2023

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas office of the Attorney General is preparing to make a major office move into a potentially permanent home.

AG Tim Griffin announced Tuesday that his office would be moving into the historic Boyle Building in downtown Little Rock. The turn-of-the-last-century building has been vacant for nearly 25 years and will undergo extensive renovation prior to the office move.

Ultimately the move will save Arkansas taxpayers money, Griffin said.

“Over the past few decades, the taxpayers have paid about $30 million in rent for the Attorney General’s office space,” he said. “This move saves taxpayer dollars because the state will eventually own the building and eliminate the annual rent my office pays. In the short term, we will save on rent.”

Boyle Building circa 1909

Moses Tucker Partners will undertake the renovation with an expected completion date of late 2024. Company president and CEO Moses Tucker said renovation of the 12-story, 91,000-square-foot building will begin in September and is expected to cost $35 million dollars.

After completion, the AG’s office will move into the building, with an additional 5,000 square feet of commercial/restaurant space on the ground floor and 7,000 square feet of space for other state tenants, Tucker said in a statement.

After move-in, the AG’s office said in its statement that it would have a 20-year lease with an option to purchase the building after the fifth year.

The Boyle Building was built in 1909 and at the time was the state’s tallest building by one story. A penthouse was added in 1949.

it was originally named the State Bank Building. The bank went out of business in 1911, two years after the building’s construction.

Architect George R. Mann designed the building and was also the architect for the state capitol and the previous highest building in the state, the 10-story Southern Trust building, also in Little Rock.

John Boyle purchased the building in 1916 and Boyle Reality owned and operated the building until 1999 when it moved to west Little Rock. The building had been unoccupied since then.