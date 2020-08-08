Arkansas Attorney General issues statement on lawsuits against NRA

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued a statement Thursday, August 6, after the announcement of separate lawsuits filed against the National Rifle Association and the NRA Foundation.

The lawsuits were filed by attorneys general in New York and the District of Columbia.

“This litigation is nothing more than a political stunt by liberal attorneys general against the NRA to ultimately continue the never-ending assault against our right to bear arms,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “As the State’s chief legal officer, I am committed to protecting and preserving our Second Amendment right and will not permit New York politicians to infringe on Arkansans’ constitutional liberties by attempting to dissolve organizations that don’t align with their anti-American agendas.

“I would welcome the NRA leadership and their corporation with open arms to call the Natural State home because we are a State which still reveres the Constitution,” Rutledge said.