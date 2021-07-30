Arkansas attorney general joins coalition urging Supreme Court to overrule Roe v. Wade

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined a brief filed today with with 24 other states urging the the Supreme Court to overrule Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

According to a news release from Rutledge’s office, the Texas-led brief supports a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks, except in medical emergencies.

“The Constitution does not require Arkansans to allow the killing of an innocent unborn child,” Rutledge said. “Roe was wrong on the day it was decided, and the time has long passed for the Supreme Court to overrule it. I have worked to make Arkansas the most pro-life state in the Nation, and I will not stop until all babies are protected.”

The Mississippi case is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Orgainzation.

The brief can be read here.