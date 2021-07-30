Arkansas attorney general joins coalition urging Supreme Court to overrule Roe v. Wade

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined a brief filed today with with 24 other states urging the the Supreme Court to overrule Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

According to a news release from Rutledge’s office, the Texas-led brief supports a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks, except in medical emergencies.

“The Constitution does not require Arkansans to allow the killing of an innocent unborn child,” Rutledge said. “Roe was wrong on the day it was decided, and the time has long passed for the Supreme Court to overrule it. I have worked to make Arkansas the most pro-life state in the Nation, and I will not stop until all babies are protected.”

The Mississippi case is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Orgainzation.

The brief can be read here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers