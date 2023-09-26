LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin rejected a proposed ballot on Monday that would exempt feminine hygiene products from sales and use tax because of language in the ballot.

The Act to Exempt Feminine Hygiene Products from Sales and Use Tax was introduced on Sept. 11.

Griffin reviewed the proposed measure and determined the language was “ambiguous because it fails to address whether the measure would remove Arkansas from compliance with the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement.”

The ballot defined “feminine hygiene products” as tampons, panty liners, menstrual cups, sanitary napkins and other similar tangible personal property designed for feminine hygiene in

connection with the human menstrual cycle. But the Attorney General’s Office said the language was unclear on “grooming and hygiene products” which is part of the Streamline Agreement.

The text was “unable to ensure your popular name and ballot title adequately summarized the proposal,” the opinion stated.

The Attorney General’s Office suggests that the group efforting the tax exemption should redesign the proposed measure, popular name and ballot title.

This rejection hinders the ballot from being on the November 2024 ballot.

Arkansans spend $3 million on tampon tax every year according to Founder of Arkansas Period Poverty Project, Katie Clark.