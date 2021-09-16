Arkansas attorney general threatens legal action against President Biden over vaccine mandate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge sent a letter to President Biden on September 16 with 23 other attorneys general warning litigation will follow the implementation of the proposed mandate on private-sector employees to either get a COVID-19 shot, submit to weekly testing, or be fired.

According to a news release from the attorney general’s office, Rutledge joined attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The release says the coalition outlined their legal and policy concerns with the mandate, which will be through an Occupational Safety and Health Act emergency temporary standard.

“President Biden’s bungled response to the pandemic continues to intrude on the liberties of Arkansans and only further divide our great country,” Rutledge said. “I will not hesitate to take action against this latest power grab just as I have with President Biden’s other overreaching executive orders, on topics like greenhouse gases, the Keystone Pipeline and the prohibition on offshore drilling and federal lands permits. I want the President to know, we will see him in court if he goes forward with the vaccine mandate.”

The letter questions the expansion of a federal regulatory agency and public perception of the order’s constitutionality.

The letter also questions policy considerations. The release says the coalition believes the policy could drive out individuals like health care workers from the workforce.