LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin issued an opinion Tuesday rejecting a ballot proposal by a group focused on placing education reform on the November ballot.

The AG rejected the proposal with the popular name “Educational Rights Amendment of 2024” by the For AR Kids Ballot question committee. Griffin cited the proposal’s unconstitutional provision, its lack of clarity on key terms, and its internal inconsistency as reasons for rejection.

Griffin also noted that the proposal had several typographical errors and impacted existing law.

By law, Griffin can only accept or reject a proposal. Rewriting, even minor editing, must be done by the submitters.

The AG said the unconstitutional provision was due to the proposal calling for “identical state standards for accreditation.” Since this would prevent parochial schools from offering religious instruction, Griffin stated it violated the First Amendment.

The lack of clarity within the provision’s key terms was a second basis for rejection. The proposal’s use of “identical standards” without defining the phrase, “receiving state or local funds” without defining what those are and the lack of clarity in the terms “adequate education” along with “student and school assessments” led to rejection, Griffin stated in his opinion.

Griffin stated that typographical errors and impact on existing law were not grounds for rejection but would need to be addressed in future submissions. The existing law impact was due to the proposal being for a constitutional amendment without stating so clearly.

For AR Kids spokesperson Bill Kopsky said Tuesday the group would resubmit a revised proposal “in the coming days” after review by the group’s legal team.

“This is exactly how we expected the process to work, it doesn’t diminish our commitment to enhancing education for all Arkansans,” Kopsky said.