Arkansas attorney general warns of fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

Blank COVID-19 vaccine cards are seen in a photo released by the La Verne Police Department on June 8, 2021.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning Arkansans about fake COVID-19 vaccine cards as the state experiences another wave of positive COVID-19 cases.

According to a news release from the attorney general’s office, fake vaccine cards are being made to be provided to unvaccinated individuals.

“No one should be forced to get the Covid-19 vaccine; it is about personal responsibility. I encourage all Arkansans to get the facts about the vaccine and talk to your doctor to make the best decision for yourself and your family,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “Selling and providing fake vaccine cards is illegal and wrong and I will hold anyone who does this accountable.”

Rutledge’s office provides tips from the Federal Trade Commission to help Arkansans be on the lookout for fake vaccine cards:

If someone gets a vaccine, they will receive a COVID-19 card from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If they do not have a vaccine, they will not get an offical CDC COVID-19 vaccine card.

Be skeptical of anyone making contact claiming to be from the federal government. Right now, there are no official plans to create a national vaccine verification app or certificate or passport. The attorney general’s office says if someone gets a call, email, or text from someone saying they are from the federal government, and asks for personal information or money to get a national vaccine certificate or passport, it is a scam.

Check with airlines, cruise lines, and event venues about their requirements. Don’t rely on information from someone who calls, texts, or emails out of the blue.

Get information from well-known or government sources and websites that end in .gov. Resources include the CDC and the Arkansas Department of Health.

Rutledge’s office has created a page that links to state and federal government resource pages for COVID-19.

The office can be contacted with questions or concerns at (800) 482-8982, Consumer@ArkansasAG.gov, or ArkansasAG.gov.