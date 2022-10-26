LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Baptist State Convention takes action to address sexual abuse within the church.

The proposals recommended by the organization’s sexual abuse task force were adopted after the Southern Baptist Convention released a list of hundreds of alleged abusers earlier this year including at least 15 with ties to Arkansas.

The adopted recommendations include creating a new standing sexual abuse response and resource team and requiring trustees of the executive board, agencies and institutions to undergo background checks.

While the convention holds no authority over the church, the task force chairman says he hopes the report will “compel churches to take appropriate steps.”

The full meeting where the proposals were made can be found here.