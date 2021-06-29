Arkansas behind most states in U.S. vaccinations

THORNTON, CO – MARCH 06: Used vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. FDA for emergency use, sit in a box at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6, 2021 in Thornton, Colorado. Colorado entered COVID-19 vaccination Phase 1B.3 on Friday, allowing essential grocery and agriculture workers, people over the age of 60 and people with two or more high-risk conditions to receive a vaccine. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is behind most of the country in terms of vaccination rates.

The Centers for Disease Control shows more than half of the U.S. adult population has received at least one dose.

But, there are no counties in Arkansas that are above 50%, even Washington and Benton counties which are in the top 5 statewide.

According to the state department of health, more than 9-in-10 active cases of the virus are in people who have not been vaccinated.

Since the vaccine became available in January, people who have not been immunized have accounted for more than 98% of COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 99.6% of COVID-19-related deaths.

There are no Arkansans hospitalized because of side effects from vaccines.