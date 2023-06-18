FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about possible scams following hail storms that have moved through the state in the last week.
BBB says the possible scams include contractor schemes, grant scams, insurance imposter scams, and charity scams.
In a release on Friday, the BBB gave this advice on how to prevent becoming a victim of these scams:
- Get references. Get referrals from friends and relatives and check BBB.org for ratings and reviews on contractors in the area.
- Do your research. Local and national companies may both do a fine job with your storm damage repair needs, but if you choose to do business with someone not local, be sure to understand who will be taking care of any service needs that may arise after the completion of the project.
- Learn about storm chasers. Storm chasers are businesses that follow storms hoping for a quick buck. Research anyone who offers you unsolicited assistance carefully.
- Ask about preventive features and installations. Check with your contractor about adding tornado-resistant features to help protect against future damage during the repair process
- Read and understand anything you are asked to sign. Avoid signing an “estimate” or “authorization” form before hiring a particular contractor.
- Get a written contract agreement with anyone you hire. It should specify the work, the materials used, and the price breakdown for both labor and materials.
- Any oral promises should be written into the contract, including warranties on materials or labor.
- Make sure you know the terms and conditions if you cancel a contract.
- Understand the terms and conditions and get copies of warranties and guarantees.
- A contractor should be responsible for obtaining all necessary permits, not you.