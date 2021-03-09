Arkansas bill on trans athletes in female sports advances

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas bill banning transgender athletes from competing in sports consistent with their gender identity is headed to the state Senate for a vote.

The Senate Education Committee endorsed the measure on a 5-3 vote on Monday.

Opponents could be heard chanting “shame” outside the committee room after the vote.

Similar legislation has been introduced in at least 20 states so far this year.

Idaho was the only state to pass a similar law last year, but it has been blocked in federal court.

Opponents warn it could have harmful effects on transgender youth.