LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A bill in the state house could void an ordinance passed by the city of Fayetteville.

House Bill 1591 would stop cities from not allowing pet stores from getting animals from kennels or breeders.

In July 2022, the Fayetteville City Council passed an ordinance that bans the retail sale of dogs and cats unless they come from a shelter or rescue center.

If passed, House Bill 1591 would make that ordinance invalid.