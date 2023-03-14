LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A bill that would legalize hemp-derived products in Arkansas is introduced in the Arkansas House on March 14.

Hemp is only legal to grow in Arkansas for those who get a license through the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

House Bill 1605 would set up the regulations needed for hemp products to be bought and sold in the state. It would be against the law to give hemp products to those under 21 and businesses would have to get a permit to sell it.

The Family Council released a statement opposing this bill: