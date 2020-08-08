Arkansas Blood Institute announces campaign to recruit convalescent plasma donors in light of skyrocketing demand

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – As the need for convalescent plasma continues to rise, Arkansas Blood Institute has started a campaign aimed at recruiting more convalescent plasma donors.

As of July 20, each donor is now entered for a daily chance to win one of two $1,000 prizes.

The Blood Institute says the giveaway is meant to be another incentive for qualifying, recovered COVID-19 patients to join the 20 or so similar heroes currently coming in to give each day.

According to Arkansas Blood Institute, the need for convalescent plasma in Arkansas has increased over 700% in the recent weeks. Available supplies have reached critical levels, and ABI says patients will face delays in this lifesaving care if donors cannot be recruited in higher numbers.

“As the community’s blood supplier, we will do everything in our power to make sure that critically needed products are on the shelf when our hospital partners and their patients need them,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “The need is here, and even a brief delay in getting this plasma might cost a life or prolong the illness for a coronavirus victim.

Dr. Armitage says the Blood Institute is asking all eligible convalescent plasma donors to contact ABI today to schedule an appointment to give.

A single plasma donation with ABI can provide plasma to up to four COVID-19 patients.

To donate convalescent plasma, donors must have had a positive COVID-19 test result, be symptom-free for 14 days and be at least 7 days past their last blood or plasma donation.

“In their battle against COVID-19, patients and those caring for them need the comfort of knowing that the necessary treatment will be available for them when they need it,” Dr. Armitage said. “If this daily drawing can help be the extra push donors need to schedule their donation, the investment will more than pay off. No one can put a price on saving the life of a neighbor.”

For more information, call 1-888-308-3924 or you can register to donate here.