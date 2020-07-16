Arkansas Blood Institute announces campaign to recruit convalescent plasma donors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the face of rising COVID-19 hospitalizations, Arkansas Blood Institute is announcing an aggressive new campaign aimed at recruiting more convalescent plasma donors.

Starting July 20, convalescent plasma donors will be entered for a chance to win one of the two $1,000 prizes given away to that day’s roster of convalescent plasma donors, according to a press release.

A single plasma donation with ABI can provide plasma to up to four COVID-19 patients, in a process that takes about an hour and a half.

The need for convalescent plasma in our area has increased over 700% in recent weeks, with demand now regularly greater than collections.

Arkansas Blood Institute said it is seeing a decline in eligible plasma donors, in part due to the competition from commercial, for-profit plasma centers that are offering direct cash payments to each donor.

To donate convalescent plasma, donors must have had a positive COVID-19 test result, be symptom-free for 14 days, and be at least seven days past their last blood or plasma donation.

