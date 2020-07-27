Arkansas Blood Institute announces campaign to recruit plasma donors in light of demand

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the face of rising COVID-19 hospitalizations, Arkansas Blood Institute announced a new campaign to recruit more convalescent plasma donors.

Starting on July 20, convalescent plasma donors will be entered for a chance to win one of the two $1,000 prizes given away to that day’s roster of convalescent plasma donors.

This giveaway will provide another reason for qualifying, recovered COVID-19 patients to join the 20 or so similar heroes currently coming in to give each day.

The need for convalescent plasma in our area has increased over 700% in recent weeks, with demand now regularly greater than collections, according to a press release.

Available supplies have reached critical levels, and patients will face delays if donors cannot be recruited in higher numbers.

As the community’s blood supplier, we will do everything in our power to make sure that critically needed products are on the shelf when our hospital partners and their patients need them. The need is here, and even a brief delay in getting this plasma might cost a life or prolong the illness for a coronavirus victim. We’re asking all eligible convalescent plasma donors to contact ABI today to schedule an appointment to give. Dr. John Armitage, president, and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute

A single plasma donation with ABI can provide plasma to up to four COVID-19 patients, in a process that takes about an hour and a half.

To donate convalescent plasma, donors must have had a positive COVID-19 test result, be symptom-free for 14 days, and be at least seven days past their last blood or plasma donation.

In their battle against COVID-19, patients and those caring for them need the comfort of knowing that the necessary treatment will be available for them when they need it. If this daily drawing can help be the extra push donors need to schedule their donation, the investment will more than pay off. No one can put a price on saving the life of a neighbor. Dr. John Armitage, president, and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute

Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting the ABI website.