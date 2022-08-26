FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Blood Institute invites blood donors to the Ultimate Tailgate Party on August 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fort Smith Harley-Davidson.

According to a news release from the Arkansas Blood Institute, successful blood donors will receive a free limited-edition, Jeep-inspired t-shirt, along with one free admission to Magic Springs Theme and Water Park. Donors will also be entered for a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card and a $200 portable tailgate grill.

The release says Fort Smith Therapy, Health and Wellness has pledged to give a $10 donation to the Children’s Emergency Shelter for every successful donation.

“Return to school traditionally challenges our ability to collect blood products, as many are transitioning out of their summer routines,” said Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “We’re so thankful to our loyal partners like Fort Smith Harley-Davidson, for helping us reward those who take the time to donate blood for those in need.”

The release says anyone 16 years old or older is encouraged to donate. Appointments can be made by calling 877-340-8777 or visiting arkbi.org.

The release says a photo ID is required. 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission. 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds. 18-year-olds and up must weigh at least 110 pounds.