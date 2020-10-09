Arkansas Blood Institute in need of convalescent plasma donors

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Blood Institute announced Friday that it sent a record number of plasma units to hospitals for transfusion to COVID-19 patients.

The high rate of plasma use mirrors the record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state of Arkansas.

The Institute is in need of convalescent plasma donors who can prove they have previously tested positive for COVID-19, have been symptom free for 14 days, are seven days past their last blood or plasma donation and are eligible to donate blood.

Convalescent plasma is used to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients by transfusion, giving the patients antibodies from individuals who have recovered from the virus.

One single plasma donation can provide transfusions for up to four patients in need.

“Time is of the essence in the fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute, said, “Delays in transfusing convalescent plasma may cost someone their life or prolong the severe symptoms of this virus.”

Plasma is one of few treatments available for COVID-19 and is likely improving death rates for COVID-19 patients, according to the Institute.

Those who meet the criteria and wish to donate can find more information here.